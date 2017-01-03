Kenya: AG Githu Muigai Supports Manual Backup for 2017 Poll

Attorney-General Githu Muigai has supported the use of a manual backup voting system for the 2017 elections, saying an electronic one could fail.

The AG told the Senate Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday that contrary to what critics have said, Kenya has a manual system supported by electronic components.

But his comments were faulted by Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, who said Mr Muigai's claim that Kenya's system is manual is false.

"We don't want dead voters to vote. We want to cure mischief through [the] electronic system," Mr Omar said.

He said the election laws in dispute came from a negotiated process and one political wing cannot single-handedly amend them.

Mr Omar said the move has created suspicion and the tension.

Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura and Mandi Senator Stephen Sang' supported the Attorney-General, saying a manual backup system is important.

The Senate Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Busia Senator Amos Wako, is collecting views on changes made to the Election Law (Amendment) Bill before presenting a report to the House.

The committee is also expected to get views from the Council of Governors, Coalition for Credible Polls 2017, Media Owners Association, Civil Society Reference Group and Computer Society of Kenya.