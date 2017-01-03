South Africa: Eight Killed in Two Mpumalanga Crashes

Eight people were killed in two separate crashes on the N4 near Nelspruit on Monday, Netcare 911 said.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a vehicle overturned around 12:30 on a stretch of the Schoemanskloof Road, killing two occupants. A third died later when resuscitation efforts by paramedics were not successful.

Then, at around 15:30 on Monday, two light motor vehicles and a truck crashed along the same road, about 40km from Nelspruit, in the direction of Johannesburg.

When paramedics arrived, they found that a light motor vehicle had overturned and all five occupants inside had been killed.One lane of the road was closed as authorities removed their bodies from the wreckage.Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

