3 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Search for Amavubi Coach to Start This Month - FERWAFA

By Jejje Muhinde

The long-awaited search for Amavubi head coach will start this month. The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) president Vincent Nzamwita has told this paper.

The position fell vacant in August last year after the sacking of Northern Ireland-born coach Johnny McKinstry after 15 months on the job.

Addressing the media on Sunday at the federation headquarters in Remera, Nzamwita revealed that the advert for the job will be out this month.

He said, "There was no urgency to appoint a new coach because we are out of all the international competitions, but this month we shall release the announcement on our website including all the requirements for the potential candidates."

Nzamwita noted that the football governing body will take as long as possible to identify the right person for the job, someone who will work independently in managing the national team in addition to being ready to work in line with the national football programme.

However, the FERWAFA boss noted that one of their biggest challenges has been the assessment of national football coaches, pointing out that other nations negotiate contracts based on the results not just time frame.

"The new coach will be tasked to meet the set targets, hopefully, to take us to the next African Nations Championship (CHAN)," he added.

Rwanda failed to qualify for this month's AFCON 2017 finals tournament in Gabon and neither will they make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former coach John McKinstry took Amavubi to the quarter-finals of CHAN 2016 held in Rwanda losing to DR Congo 2-1. DR Congo went on to win the tournament.

In August, Gilbert Kanyankore was appointed interim coach; to be assisted by Eric Nshimiyimana but the pair was dismissed just four days later.

Then a week later FERWAFA announced former international Jimmy Mulisa, now with APR FC, as interim coach to oversee Amavubi's last AFCON 2017 qualifier against Ghana, which ended 1-1 in Accra.

