Tanzania: 10 Colleges Drawn for Beach Soccer Duel

Football players from major higher learning institutions are reportedly training hard ahead of the Inter-college Beach Soccer Bonanza penciled for a kick off on January 7 at Coco Beach, Dar es Salaam. Organised by Tanzania Communications Company Limited (TTCL), the tournament has already drawn teams from ten colleges and universities.

The teams, according to the organisers are Institute of Finance Management (IFM), College of Business Education (CBE), The Open University of Tanzania (OUT), Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) and Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT).

Others the Institute of Social Work, National Institute of Transport (NIT), the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy and Dar es Salaam School of Journalism. The TTCL Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Peter Ngota said the preparations of the event have cost 8mil/-.

"We have decided to organise and sponsor the event as a way to strengthen relationship between our company and the public members who are the part of our customers. Is the part of our duties to participate in public activities in various sides including education, health, sports and entertainment," Ngota told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He said TTCL will continue organising sports bonanzas and entertainment events not only in Dar es Salaam but also in other regions in order to attract the public to be aware with TTCL services.

The national beach soccer coach, John Mwansasu said the tournament is an opportunity to get good players who will form the national team. Adding, he said it will help to promote beach soccer in the country because it is still not popular at the moment.