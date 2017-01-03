1 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cricket - RCA-Development Team Lose Four Star Players to Rival Teams

By Pontian Kabeera

RCA-Development Team cricket club are paying the ultimate price for putting on a series of eye-catching performances last season-the youthful side have lost four of their top performers to rival clubs ahead of next season.

Among their memorable wins was defeating defending champions Challengers CC in the semi-finals of the Computer Point T20 tournament to qualify to the final where they lost to Telugu Royals.

The youthful side, made of players under 19 years, also reached the last four in the UAE Exchange and 50 overs Premier League losing to Indorwa in the semi-final.

As a result of some great performances, RCA-Development Team have seen four star players including the team captain John Bosco Tuyizere, Adeline Tuyizere and Eric Niyomugabo all signing for newly established Vikings cricket club while fast bowler Zappy Bimenyimana has joined Challengers.

Niyomugabo was voted the Best Player of last season.

Details of their contract were not disclosed but the players have already joined their new club and already preparing for the T20 V.R Naidu Family cricket tournament which will start on January 10.

"This is a new challenger for all of us and we are very grateful for this opportunity; it's a new club with new people we therefore expect to learn a lot," said Niyomugabo.

Meanwhile Challengers captain Srinath Vardhineni noted that, "We are happy to have Zappy Bimenyimana in our team. I have seen this boy grow up into such a fine player with a lot of potential."

Bimenyimana, 19, started played cricket at the age of 14 years and among his former clubs include; Kerala Hunters and RCA-Development Team.

RCA Development team was established to nurture players who will be able to play for the national team.

