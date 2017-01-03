Rwanda: U.S.-Based Furaha Named 'Christmas Tourney' MVP

Rwanda's fast-rising basketball star Cadeau De Dieu Furaha has made a perfect start to life at his College in the United States of America after he was last week named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of an Inter-College Christmas Tournament.

The 19-year-old left the country in August as one of the five players, who benefited from a fully sponsored scholarship at various colleges in U.S. after they demonstrated their potential during the 2016 FIBA-Africa U18 Youth Championship that was staged in Kigali.

Rwanda reached the quarter-finals for the first time ever, while Angola beat Egypt in the final to win the title.

Furaha together with other two including; Osborn Shema and Emmanuel Habimana went to Jacksonville-based Glove Prep Christian Academy, and the trio helped their College scoop silver medal at the Christmas Tournament after losing in the final against Baker County High School.

Furaha was named the Tournament's MVP.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Arnaud Nkusi's College, The Potter's House Christian Academy, also based in Jacksonville, won a holiday tournament dubbed 'Holidays Hooplest 2016'.

The other player on this scholarship is Chris Paul Ntihinda who is at Convenant Christian Ministries Academy in Georgia.

The scholarship programme is courtesy of a partnership between Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and Giants of Africa, a non-profit organization whose programmes are aimed at changing lives of young unprivileged basketball talents on the continent.