3 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: U.S.-Based Furaha Named 'Christmas Tourney' MVP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rwanda's fast-rising basketball star Cadeau De Dieu Furaha has made a perfect start to life at his College in the United States of America after he was last week named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of an Inter-College Christmas Tournament.

The 19-year-old left the country in August as one of the five players, who benefited from a fully sponsored scholarship at various colleges in U.S. after they demonstrated their potential during the 2016 FIBA-Africa U18 Youth Championship that was staged in Kigali.

Rwanda reached the quarter-finals for the first time ever, while Angola beat Egypt in the final to win the title.

Furaha together with other two including; Osborn Shema and Emmanuel Habimana went to Jacksonville-based Glove Prep Christian Academy, and the trio helped their College scoop silver medal at the Christmas Tournament after losing in the final against Baker County High School.

Furaha was named the Tournament's MVP.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Arnaud Nkusi's College, The Potter's House Christian Academy, also based in Jacksonville, won a holiday tournament dubbed 'Holidays Hooplest 2016'.

The other player on this scholarship is Chris Paul Ntihinda who is at Convenant Christian Ministries Academy in Georgia.

The scholarship programme is courtesy of a partnership between Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and Giants of Africa, a non-profit organization whose programmes are aimed at changing lives of young unprivileged basketball talents on the continent.

Rwanda

Less Traffic Offences Reported During Festive Season

Traffic offences during the festive season reduced by 12 per cent over the past two years, and the Police plan to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.