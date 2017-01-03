Photo: The Citizen

Taifa Stars head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa (middle) in action.

Tanzania Football Federation(TFF) has parted ways with Charles Boniface Mkwasa, the local coach who replaced a fired Dutch coach, Mart Nooij in 2015.

The TFF report released by its President, Jamal Malinzi confirmed that Mkwasa was no longer assigned to manage Taifa Stars and his place was taken by Salum Mayanga, who was Mtibwa Sugar's head coach.

"The contract with coach Charles Mkwasa has officially expired today," TFF confirmed in its statement yesterday. Following the end of Mkwasa tenure, Malinzi said TFF has appointed Salum Mayanga from Mtibwa Sugar to take over the helm as an interim coach.

Malinzi who confirmed in his twitter page, said Mkwasa was not fired, but his contract was officially expired effective from yesterday. Mkwasa took over Taifa Stars after the national team, which was under the Dutch, Mart Nooij from 2014 to 2015 failed to deliver.

Under Mkwasa, Taifa Stars, experienced yet another turbulent year.

The country ended year in 156th position following the final FIFA Rankings of 2016 released in Zurich, Switzerland on December 22nd this year. Taifa Stars climbed four places up in the latest global rankings with 154 points and recorded their worst position at the end of the year in a decade.

The nation, under Mkwasa has enjoyed a bad spell last year after keeping on a downward spiral, moving from 132nd place last December to the current 156th spot. November's 160th position was lowest point since December 2005, when the country finished in 165th position.

Its worst ever position was 172nd in 2004. Taifa Stars, currently finished the year in 48th spot on continental ranking. The country's football again suffered owing to the inability of the Taifa Stars to garner positive results in African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers.

It was a belated start to the year after Taifa Stars beat Chad 1-0 away in Ndjamena on March 23, last year in Group G of the 2017 AFCON qualifier. KRC Genk striker, Mbwana Samatta scored the lone goal, results which somewhat revived the team's hope of making it into the finals after almost four decades.

Tanzania has not qualified for the continental showpiece since 1980. It followed a 3-0 loss to Egypt in the group's opening match away in Cairo in June 2015, before Stars were held to barren draw by Nigeria's Super Eagles at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in September 2015.