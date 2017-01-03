Photo: Daily News

John Magufuli walking in Kagera.

President John Magufuli has directed the Prime Minister's Office and the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) to account for every penny of the Kagera earthquake humanitarian funds spent on rehabilitating public infrastructure. Dr Magufuli has also dissolved the quake disaster committee under the Kagera Regional Commissioner's Office.

The president issued the directives yesterday following conflicting reports on the amount spent on rehabilitating Omumwani Secondary School, which was seriously affected by the September 10, 2016 earthquake in the region.

Dr Magufuli who is in the region for a two day work tour that ended yesterday was informed that the 110m/- was spent on refurbishing the Secondary school, he however said that he has reports that show the actual amount was 172m/-.

"I have directed the PMOs office... Minister Jenista Mhagama who is here and the Disaster Management Department headed by Brigadier General Msuya to verify and follow up on spending of every penny of the Kagera humanitarian funding to make sure it is spent accordingly," he stressed.

He added: "We cannot have other people contributing humanitarian funds only to end up in greedy people's pockets. I have been in the construction industry for a long time and so I know the cost of construction.

I want all the Kagera quake humanitarian funds...every penny to be accounted for." The president has been following closely on the humanitarian funds contributed to rehabilitate public infrastructure in Kagera Region.

In September last year, he revoked the appointments of Kagera Regional Secretary (RAS), Mr Amantius Msole, and Bukoba Municipal Council Director (DED), Mr Steven Makonda, following allegations that they had set up a fake bank account to siphon off relief funds.

The fake account was similar to the one opened by the government to collect donations for supporting victims of Kagera quake and rehabilitation of infrastructure that was destroyed.

In the televised address yesterday from Bukoba Municipality in Kagera Region after inspecting the damaged infrastructures, Dr Magufuli said Omumwani Secondary School, previously owned by the parents' wing of Chama cha Mapinduzi, WAZAZI, will now be under the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

He said all students attending the school will be placed under the government system of free education where they will not be paying fees. On the regional earthquake disaster committee, Dr Magufuli directed its dissolution, saying it was long overdue.

