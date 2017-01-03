Kenya: Top Kenyan Chess Players to Feature in Zanzibar Open

Top Kenyan chess players will take part in this year's edition of the Zanzibar Open Championship due January 14 and 15 at the Umoja wa Walemvau hall, Zanzibar.

Chess Kenya chairman Githinji Hinga, national champion Kenneth Omollo, Ben Magana and Moses Andiwoh are some of the local players who have signed up for the two-day competition.

Thirteen Tanzanian players have also registered for the tourney, whose winner will walk away with Sh150,000 while the first and second runners up pocketing Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

The Kenyan players will be hoping to use the event to kick start the year after a tumultuous 2016 that was characterised by power struggles by two factions. Hinga, who has risen to third in the latest national rankings, will be hoping to win the tourney as he prepares to make his bow.

'HAVE A GOOD TEAM'

"Hopefully, this tournament will be the first of many this year that will help Kenyan players forget the events of last year and I believe we have a good team," Hinga said.

Magana, who took a break in 2016, will be using the event to launch a come back as he bids to regain his winning ways in the region. The former national champion has warned his opponents to expect a torrid time. "I am back and ready to regain my rightful place at the top and I am confident I can reign supreme in Zanzibar," he said.

Kenyan players will, however, face stiff opposition from Ugandans, who are also expected to grace the competition led by 2016 Equity Bank Open Championship winner Haruna Nsubuga. Other Ugandans also set to take part are Patrick Kawuma, who was second in the Equity tourney, as well Ssegwanyi Arthur.

Tanzania will be led by CM Hassuji Nurdin and Hassuji Nurdin. The tourney will be played in six rounds with a time control of 75 minutes and 10 seconds per player.