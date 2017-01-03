The government has said that Dar es Salaam Region has enough stock of tetanus vaccines for all its municipal councils, refuting claims that there was a shortage of the same.

A statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children noted that the region has a total of 599,000 dosages of tetanus vaccines at the Medical Stores Department (MSD) and was also awaiting another consignment of 1.2m/- dosages.

The statement noted that by December 6, 2016, MSD had distributed 35,300 dosages in Ilala District against 7,110 dosages requirements per month, while Temeke District had received on the same date, 33,000 dosages against 7,620 dosage monthly demand Kinondoni District received 11,000 dosages by December 7, 2016 against the demand of 9,210 dosages per month.

"Currently, we are not facing any shortage in tetanus vaccines. We have a total of 599,000 dosages at the MSD and we are awaiting another consignment of 1.2 million dosages of the vaccine, which will arrive in the country any time soon," the statement read in part.

The statement, signed by the Head of Public Relations Department, refuted claims published in a local tabloid that the region did not have tetanus vaccine, stressing that those quoted in the story were not working in the respective ministry while others were still undertaking their studies.

"The story has quoted a doctor from Amana Hospital, Stanley Dinagi, who is not in the country....he's undertaking his studies. The other is former Chief Medical Officer, Dr Donald Mmbando, who ceased holding the status about three years now," added the statement.