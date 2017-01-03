Tanzania: Three Held Over Murder of Suspected Poacher

Police in Dodoma Region are holding three game wardens for allegedly killing and hiding in the Swagaswaga bush the body of a young man whom they suspected of possessing wild meat.

The Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, mentioned the names of the officers as George Grefee (26), Chini Paulo (40) and Christopher Wanuko (36).

He said the suspects are undergoing further interrogations before they are charged in a court of law. He said the incident occurred on December 31 last year at around 01:30 pm at Selya Village in Kondoa District.

"The deceased, who is still unidentified a resident of the same village, was riding a motorcycle while carrying a package with brown sugar inside. The officers thought he had wild meat on him, which made them start to shoot before ordering him to stop for inspection. They, however, shot him five times on his back. He died on the spot," he narrated.

Mr Mambosasa further narrated that after committing the killing, the suspects carried the body of the deceased, his motorcycle and a package of brown sugar in their car, dumping the body in the said bush.

According to him, after dumping the body, the suspects took the motorcycle and package of brown sugar and hid them separately, allegedly for the purpose of destroying the evidence of their brutal act.

"But as fate would have it, as they were proceeding to dump and hide the properties of the victim, one civilian who had been hiding in the bush witnessed the incident, which he immediately reported to the Kondoa Police Station.

The law enforcers started their investigations immediately," Mr Mambosasa narrated. The RPC further said that in the preliminary interrogation, the suspects denied carrying out the killing.

According to him, the suspects admitted to have committed the crime after police took them to the scene where they hid the properties and abandoned the body of the deceased.

The RPC added that the incident was the second to occur in Dodoma as in 2015, game rangers murdered an innocent man whom they suspected of involvement in poaching in the same area.