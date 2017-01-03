1 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Wishes the Nazereth Baptist Church Well On the Holy Pilgrimage

President Jacob Zuma conveys his best wishes to the Nazareth Baptist Church "iBandla lamaNazaretha" members as they commence their Holy Pilgrimage today.

"IBandla lamaNazaretha, commonly known as the Shembe Church is one of the biggest and oldest indigenous churches in South Africa. The Holy Pilgrimage that its adherents will commence today and tomorrow is a very important event in the church's calendar. We wish the church and its members well as they commence the pilgrimage today", said President Zuma.

Issued by: The Presidency

