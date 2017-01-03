Tanzania: Freight Firms Seek Refund of 'Illegal Fees' From TICTS

Freight and forwarding companies have filed a letter with Surface and Marine Transport Authority (SUMATRA), seeking refund from Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) after it charged them for containers destined for scanning at Dar es Salaam Port.

TICTS had reportedly imposed a fee of $140 (about 300, 000/-) for every 40ft container and $90 (about Sh200, 000) for a 20ft container for all transit cargo destined to landlocked countries in the region.

In their 14-day demand notice dated December 29 to the TICTS, the copy of which the 'Daily News' has seen, TAFFA described the new charges as 'illegal fees'.

"We ask your company to refund each member who will lodge claims with you for refund purposes," reads part of the notice signed by TAFFA's Secretary General Tony Swai.

Over a week ago, the TICTS informed the SUMATRA that the new charges were for carrying the container from yards to the scanner and vice versa.

SUMATRA decided that to remove such extra costs to the importers, transit containers will now be scanned while on truck when departing from the port.

Tanzania Freight and Forwarding Association (TAFFA) wrote to the TICTS and SUMATRA, as regulator, asking the refund to its members. According to Acting SUMATRA Director General Mussa Mandia, the said letter from TAFFA had not yet reached him by yesterday afternoon.

"The letter might have been delivered here but yet to reach in my office.

Once I receive it, we will summon both parties and hear their case," Captain Mandia said as he assured that SUMATRA will ensure that fairness is observed.

Mr Swai said they opted to bring the matter to SUMATRA for arbitration before moving on to the Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT).

When contacted, TICTS Corporate Development Director, Mr Donald Talawa, said they could not comment on the matter since TAFFA had already addressed it to SUMATRA for a way forward.

But, the co mpany's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jared Zerbe, dismissed reports that the demanded refund amounted to 900m/-.

He said that the amount was not accurate or realistic and actual amount would be much less than 900m/- as quoted in media recently.