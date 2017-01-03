East Africa: Kenyan Port to Pay Tanzania Firm 38 Billion/

A Tanzanian company 'Modern Holdings' is to be paid 38bn/- by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for delay and content spoil of 15 containers at Mombasa port between December 2007 and January 2008.

However, Kenyan businessmen allied to the KPA have pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in a row.

This is after a court in Mombasa awarded to Modern Holdings, a Tanzanian company that distributes energy drinks. The company sued the KPA for failing to clear 21 containers within the stipulated time between December 2007 and January 2008 during the post- election violence.

They said six of the containers were cleared with waivers from KPA and KRA, but 15 others with contents worth 1.2bn/- were delayed and the contents spoil.

In their submission, they said KPA in consultation with KRA moved the longterm stay containers to Makupa, which was illegal. Led by Irungu Mwangi, the businessmen have disputed the figure saying the figure is 32 times more than the sum of capital they had.

They have threatened to hold demonstrations in Nairobi and Mombasa in the first week of January to force the court to revise the decision.