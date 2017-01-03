Kenya: Taita Taveta Nurses Call Off Strike After Deal With County

Taita Taveta nurses have called off their on New Year 's eve after reaching an agreement with the county government.

The strike, which commenced early December last year, left eight children and three expectant women dead.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) called off the strike after signing a return-to-work formula following talks with Governor John Mruttu and county health officials in Voi.

Speaking to the Nation after signing the agreement, the county KNUN Secretary Boniface Mrashui said the county officials promised to improve working conditions for workers.

Mr Mrashui said the county government had implemented some of their grievances concerning unpaid allowances.

"We had lengthy negotiations with county government officials concerning our welfare. We came into an agreement over some of the issues and that is why we have decided to suspend the strike," he said.

He said the nurses will resume duty immediately.

"This is a New Year gift to our people. We regret their suffering," he said.

In the agreement, the county government stated will ensure all nurses are paid all their monthly allowances on time.

The county government was also tasked to convene quarterly meetings with county union officials to brief them on issues regarding the nurses and their working environment.

The county government will also employ more nurses to increase the nurse to patient ratio in the county.

The County Public Service Board also promised to issue promotion letters from January 3.

Acting Health Services chief officer John Logedi said a section of nurses had received allowances in their December salaries while others will be paid this month.

He said they have employed 36 new nurses, who will report to their stations on January 3.