Bukoba — President John Magufuli yesterday reassured residents of Lake Victoria Region that documentation processes are ongoing to purchase them a new ship that will ply the lakeside areas of Mwanza, Kagera, Mara and Shinyanga.

He made the remarks while addressing the nation from Ihungo Secondary School grounds, on the outskirts of Bukoba Municipality.

He pointed out that documentation processes are not only ongoing to buy one ship here, but also two more ships where one will serve Lake Victoria passengers and the other for Lake Tanganyika people.

"I understand that Kagera residents have been facing hardships since MV Bukoba capsized in 1996. In a short time to come, this will be history because the government is finalising plans to buy a new ship.

I appeal to the residents to utilize the opportunity to speed up development once they are bought," he said. President Magufuli thanked the United Kingdom and other donors who showed up to assist the nation following the September 10, 2016 earthquake that devastated Kagera Region and killed 17 people.

He made the remarks while laying a foundation stone on the construction of a modern storey building at Ihungo Secondary School.

He was accompanied by the UK Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Sarah Cooke, where the UK government donated 6bn/- to refurbish the infrastructure at the institution. Ms Cooke said her government was impressed by efforts being taken by Dr Magufuli to fight corruption and assured him of their continued support.

In another development, she also promised him that her government will finance construction of dormitories at Rugambwa Girls' High school. Meanwhile, President Magufuli announced that Omumwani Secondary School which is owned by Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM)-Wazazi, would be owned by the government including its staff.

He, however, directed the Minister for Education and the Prime Minister's office to make a follow-up on two contradictory reports on funds spent to rehabilitate the school.

When he inspected the school premises in the morning hours, he was informed that to-date, about 110m/- had been spent on reconstruction works there, but he said he had a report that indicated that 172m/- had been spent there.

He also appealed to investors, both local and foreign to invest in the region, saying that it had many resources including minerals especially Tin in Kyerwa District and Cobalt in Ngara District , following a request from the area Bukoba Urban Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Wilfred Lwakatare (Chadema), who had asked for exemption of taxes for building materials here.

President Magufuli also announced that the Disaster Committee under the Regional Commissioner (RC) had now been dissolved and directed District Commissioners (DCs) here to supervise and ensure that people work hard on the farm to produce more food.

He said there was no reason at all for leaders in the region to appeal for food aid yet the area has fertile soil and plenty of rains. The President concluded his twodays tour here and was due to go back to Chato his hometown where he rested during the Christmas and New Year holidays.