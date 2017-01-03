3 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NEC Welcomes Civil Society to Observe Polls

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has welcomed applications from civil society organisations (CSOs) and other groups wishing to observe upcoming by-elections.

NEC has set January 22 as the date for by-elections at Dimani in Unguja and in 20 wards across the country.

A statement issued yesterday by NEC director of elections Ramadhani Kailima (pictured) outlines conditions to be fulfilled by CSOs and other groups wishing to become election observers. "Applicants should indicate a constituency or ward the wish to observe the by-election, number of officials to be deployed and names of leaders as they appear in the registration documents," reads the statements.

According to Mr Kailima, applications are supposed to reach the commission not later than January 15 and should attached with copies of registration documents.

Earlier, NEC released a timetable indicating that forms will be released to candidates expecting to take part in the repeat polls between December 10 and 22 last year and that December 22 was set for nomination of candidates.

