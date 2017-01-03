Kenya: Hospital Urges State to End Doctors' Strike

A mission hospital in Meru has reached out to the Kenya Red Cross and other industry players to assist in treating patients as the doctors' strike persists.

Sister Mary Nkatha, St Theresa Hospital administrator, said the management is looking for people to help in attending to the influx of patients.

Sister Nkatha said the hospital cannot adequately handle all emergency cases because its doctors are overwhelmed.

"We recently had to refer accident victims to other hospitals because we are overstretched...the government and doctors need to be reminded that all is not well," she said.

A spot check by the Nation indicated that the wards are congested after the management increased the number of beds.

The new born unit, which ordinarily carries nine babies, currently hosts 16.

Further, Sr Nkatha said the hospital now holds more than 200 patients against its 120 bed capacity.

She said the hospital had also overstretched its pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical resources.

"On Saturday, we had 265 patients admitted yet our wards have a capacity of 120 beds. We have been forced to outsource extra bedding and beds to accommodate more patients," Sr Nkatha said.

The Administrator added that nurses had to be recalled from leave to assuage the situation.

The doctors went on strike four weeks ago demanding salary increase, among others.