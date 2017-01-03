3 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Alarm As Severe Drought Kills Over 3,000 Livestock

Photo: The Citizen
Thousands of cattle, goat, sheep are in bad condition.
By Lilian Lucas

Morogoro — At least 3,829 livestock died due to drought that hit Parakuyo Village in Kilosa District, Morogoro Region.

While in Kilosa District, Morogoro regional commissioner Dr Kebwe Steven Kebwe had visit the village, where he witnessed a huge number of dead animals and the others in bad condition due to starvation.

After consoling the pastoralists who lost their livestock, Dr Kebwe ordered the formation of a special committee to investigate the disaster. However, he warned that lack of pastures should not be used by pastoralists as an excuse to graze their animals in farms.

Meanwhile, the RC also ordered police in the region to cooperate with militias in removing all the livestock from farming lands to allow farmers to cultivate freely while pondering how to help the pastoralists feed their livestock.

A pastoralist identified as Lekule Mutusi said they were sometimes forced to feed their cattle with husks in order to make them survive after lacking pastures, and they had lost hope of their remaining animals surviving the on going severe drought.

The pastoralists asked Dr Kebwe to allow them graze their animals in the Mikumi National Park. In response, Dr Kebwe turned down the request. He urged them to take good care of pastures next season.

