Rwanda: APR Sign Former Espoir Shooting Guard Karekezi

APR Basketball Club have signed Pascal Karekezi, one the best shooting guards in the country on a one-year contract.

The experienced player was among the players that had been recruited by newly created Bank of Kigali Basketball Club that dramatically pulled out from the league at the last minute ahead of the 2016/17 league start.

Karekezi left Espoir at the end of last season after eight years with the Nyamirambo-based side where he won the league title in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 as well as the FIBA Africa Zone V Club Championships in 2012. He also helped the club to reach the semi-finals of 2015 edition.

"I have signed for APR on a one year deal and I hope to feature in the next game against Espoir," he confirmed, adding that, "I had many offers including one from Espoir but I decided to join APR."

In a separate interview, APR head coach Cliff Owour, praised his new signing disclosing that, "Karekezi is one of those players that every club would like to have, he has experience and leadership qualities."

Karekezi began his career in 2007 at United Generation Basketball (UGB) after completing his secondary education at APE Rugunga where he only spent 10 months before signing for Espoir.

After three games played this season, former champions APR are unbeaten with six points, one point behind leaders Espoir, who however played a game more.