Uganda: Taxi Drivers Resume Work in Mbale

Mbale — Taxi drivers in Mbale Town on Tuesday resumed work after a two-day protest against the cancellation of their tender to run the park by the municipal council.

This follows a meeting at Mbale Municipal council attended by the Resident District Commissioner), Regional Police Commander, Municipal leaders and taxi drivers in which it was resolved that they continue the running of the park.

"You can resume work now because many businesses have been paralysed since you started your strike," Mr Shilaku, said.

The taxi drivers under their umbrella body Taxi Drivers' Conductors' and Owners' Association (TDCOA) went on strike after the municipal council headed by the town clerk, Mr Edward Lwanga, awarded the tender to run it to Bugisu Taxi Operators and Owners' Sacco (BTOOS).

Mr Siraji Masangazi, the public relations officer, Mbale TDCOA said they decided to hold a peaceful demonstration because they were unhappy with the municipal decision.

"We were totally unhappy and I believe that they will reverse it because it's against the presidential directive and our wish," he said.

He explained that the members of BTOOS had also made it routine to disrupt and beat them up in the guise of trying to take over the park by force.

Recently, a riot took place in the taxi park, forcing the police to fire teargas and bullets to contain the situation. Several taxi drivers and police officers were injured.

The NRM chairperson, Mbale District, Mr Mahmoud Masaba said that the drivers went on sit-down strike over a matter that could have been solved amicably.

"This has created a transport problem in several regions and the country at large. It needs to stop and it should not happen again," he said.

The regional police commander, Mr Francis Chemusto, said there is something that is not right in Mbale municipal that must be sorted before it's too late.

"As security, we are going to do our part but for sure there is something wrong, here," Mr Chemusto, said.

He said security will be tightened in the park because of increasing disorder and confusion sprouting up.

The assistant Town Clerk, Mr Edward Katuli, describing the incident as unfortunate, said municipal council leadership will sit with members of BTOOS to solve the matter.

However, the Mayor, Mr Mutwalibi Zandya said tenders in the municipal council are awarded to companies and Saccos that meet required prerequisites.

"The utility is for everybody, their allegations are false, because (my brothers) go through right procedures to win the tenders," he said.