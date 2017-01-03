Kenya: Amina Says She's Ready to Build the African Dream

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has urged Africa's Heads of State and Governments to support her bid for the position of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission during their consideration at the African Union Summit later in January.

The Cabinet Secretary vowed to deploy her professional and managerial competencies, experience, and wide range of networks to give traction to the African-agenda when elected.

Since she was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta, a campaign team, supported by the East African Community countries, has visited more than 40 countries in Africa and met Heads of State and Government, Ministers, diplomats, members of the business community and Africans, young and old.

She urged the continent to grant her the opportunity to serve and contribute to the realisation of the Africa's prosperity, growth and sustainable peace and stability.

"As I traversed the continent, I have encountered the genuine spirit of our people, their generosity, warmth, kindness, resilience and optimism. While this beauty and diversity is so endearing, our people are unable to experience its depth due to shortage of links to aid movement of people, goods, services and capital," Mohammed noted.

Mohammed has backing from 19 Comesa countries.

"Today, the possibilities of Africa's growth and prosperity are real. We represent the world's second fastest growing consumer market with a rapidly growing labour and market base. We are a global hub of innovation, entrepreneurial talent and creativity," she stressed.

Deputy President William Ruto has been visiting western and northern African countries to seek support for Mohamed.