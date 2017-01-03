2 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Nigeria: After TB Joshua, Another Nigerian Cleric 'Warns' President Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Nigerian priest has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the challenges facing the west African country, saying "many Nigerians are suffering", a report said over the weekend.

According to Premium Times, the Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu State priest Ejike Mbaka said this during his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017 on Saturday.

Mbaka said that although the president was trying on corruption and security, most "Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes".

The famous priest, who supported Buhari during his presidential campaign in 2015, further advised the president to appoint experts who would help him revive the economy.

He also demanded that the president avail himself more to religious leaders.

"We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him," Mbaka was quoted as saying.

Mbaka's utterances came just a few days after the west African country's controversial pastor, TB Joshua released a rather "alarming" prophecy about Buhari and the country's economy.

In a video posted to YouTube, Joshua said: President Buhari will do everything to reject devaluation of the naira - which is a good idea from a good leader. But there will be overwhelming pressure from above which he will not be able to resist."

Reports indicated that the Nigerian economy was currently suffering as crude production, which provided 70% of government revenues, had been hit by militant attacks that have blown up many pipelines.

Source: News24

Nigeria

Release Kanu to Douse Tension, Cleric Tells Govt

The Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma, has implored the Federal Government to release the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.