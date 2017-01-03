South Africa: Gunmen Raid Broken Bus, Force Passengers to Surrender Their Valuables

Police in Zimbabwe have launched an investigation into an armed robbery case in which three suspects raided a broken down bus, assaulted passengers and got away with valuables worth thousands of dollars, a report said on Sunday.

According to the The Sunday Mail, the three suspects threatened to kill the passengers if they resisted to surrender their valuables.

The incident occurred on Friday, with the police saying that the bus was travelling from Chirundu to Harare.

Investigations were still under way.

"Circumstances are that on December 30, 2016; the bus was travelling from Chirundu to Harare when it broke down. The bus crew arranged alternative transport for the passengers and as they were waiting for assistance from Harare, at around 22:00 hours, three unknown male adults forced the door open using an unknown object," police spokesperson Chief Superintended Paul Nyathi was quoted as saying.

In October, police expressed concern over the increase in armed robbery cases in Zimbabwe. An All Africa report quoted the police as saying that the robberies mostly involved people believed to be unrepentant ex-prisoners who benefited from the presidential amnesty.

Source: News24