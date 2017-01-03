1 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Driver Killed, Passenger Ejected After Crashing Into Tree

Tagged:

Related Topics

A driver has been killed and a passenger left seriously injured after they crashed into a tree while travelling in a bakkie in Vereeniging on New Year's Day, said paramedics.

"It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to smash into the tree and eject the one passenger," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

When paramedics arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, the vehicle was found up against a large tree. One of the men was found trapped in the driver's seat and was declared dead on the scene.

His body was retrieved using the jaws-of-life.

The other man was found lying outside the bakkie. He had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

He was stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane (Pretoria) Mayor Solly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.