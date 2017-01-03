2 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Former Mashonaland West Governor Peter Chanetsa Has Died

Photo: Munyaradza Chamalimba/The Herald
The late Politician Peter Chanetsa (right - in black suit) with Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe and Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo.
By Mthulisi Mathuthu

Former Mashonaland West governor Peter Chanetsa has died.

The former Hurungwe North MP died at the Parirenyatwa Hospital Monday morning. He was admitted there on December 23 for an as yet undisclosed illness.

"Details are still sketchy but I can confirm to you that he has died," said his colleague and Makonde MP, Kindness Paradza.

Unconfirmed reports said Zanu PF Mashonaland West had agreed to recommend that the former diplomat be interred at the National Heroes Acre.

Only last September, Chanetsa was slapped with an indefinite prison term, but later spared jail after CBZ Bank accepted his payment plan to settle a $19 000 debt.

Justice Lavender Makoni endorsed the out-of-court settlement agreement between Chanetsa and the bank after he offered to offset the debt by paying $1 000 monthly.

Chanetsa who died at the age of 70 was Zimbabwe's first black chief of protocol.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

