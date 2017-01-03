1 January 2017

South Africa: Second Close Shave for South African On Fringe of Another Turkey Attack

A South African television producer based in Istanbul has found himself on the fringes of two terrorist attacks in as many weeks.

This as Turkey reels in the wake of a New Year's Eve nightclub massacre in which nearly 40 people were killed, possibly by a single gunman.

It is believed that 16 foreigners are among the dead.

Philip Owira, a producer for the Istanbul-based TV station TRT World, was lucky to escape a car bomb attack in the city two weeks ago on December 10.

News24 previously reported that he was travelling in Istanbul when a car bomb detonated less than 100 metres in front of him, followed by a suicide bomb behind him.

The twin bombs killed at least 29 people and wounded about 160 others.

Owira reacted to Saturday's attack, saying that the mass shooting had taken place a stone's throw from where he lives.

"I can officially say that the attack happened two kilometres from where I stay. Several South Africans live in that neighbourhood. It's a very cosmopolitan place, with lots of bars and restaurants. The club itself was an upmarket venue on the banks of the Bosphorus where many celebrities frequent," he said.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Sunday morning that there is "no information suggesting any South African may have been affected by that unfortunate incident".

