Please be informed that members of the Gambia Has Decided movement are all safe and no one has been arrested. However, since yesterday we noticed tinted vehicles surveilling certain members’ houses throughout the evening and at very odd hours into the night. We remain firm in our conviction that our values which uphold peace and democracy, are in accordance with the constitution of The Gambia.

We have also received unconfirmed reports of young men wearing #GambiaHasDecided T-shirts who were abducted last night. On December 2nd we realized the power of our voices and today we can confirm that these voices are drowning all forms of illegitimate power in the country. Yesterday’s news about our members and the abduction of these young men shows nothing but a desperate attempt to silence us.

Gambia has risen above intimidation and this situation only gives us more courage to push harder towards the finish line. We urge you to keep wearing your T-shirts and using other means to make statements but please remain vigilant at all times. Make sure you do the following to be safe:

1. Do not walk alone in quiet areas (especially at night)

2. Move around in groups whenever you can

3. Run towards a crowd and shout if strange men approach you.

4. Make sure your phone is always charged and has credit.

5. Be mindful of tinted cars (esp. pickups) with/without vehicle registration following you.

6. If your friend or family member goes missing, send us a private message immediately.

Thank you for your concern and support. We applaud all efforts towards restoring democracy in our beloved Gambia.