Kenya: Outcry Over High Textbook Prices as State Taxes Books

Parents buy textbooks for their children at Khimji Bookshop in Nyeri town (file photo)

There is a national outcry over the high cost of textbooks in stifling economic circumstances, with parents saying the pricey books have made education expenses unbearable.

As Kenyans prepare for a new academic year, the pressure and cost of taking children to school weigh heavily on their minds and the National Parents Association (NPA) is challenging the government to scrap taxes on books.

Coupled with the inflated textbook prices is a high cost of living and an outrageously high school fee expenditure regardless of government capitation.

Mr David Waweru is the founder of WordAlive Publishers and chairman of the Kenya Publishers Association. He observed that the expensive textbooks were extremely depressing to parents.

"Even though the government allocates Sh1,420 to every pupil per year, only Sh200 goes into buying textbooks per pupil per year," said Mr Waweru.

"This is simply not enough. This amount, which is then again taxed, means that the pupils are basically denied access to learning."

NPA chairman Nicholas Maiyo called on the government to remove taxes levied on books.

Mr Maiyo told the Nation on phone that, although the government provides books to public schools under the Free Primary Education Programme, there were two to four State-purchased textbooks per classroom.

"Textbooks are very few in public schools," said Mr Maiyo. "It therefore forces parents to step in to buy books for their children at unforgiving prices."Basically, the student-book ratio in public schools is worrisome at 5:1, a trend which has negatively impacted on performance of pupils in such schools, according to Uwezo Report released last year, which indicated that seven in 10 Standard Three pupils could not undertake a Standard Two assignment successfully.

The situation in secondary schools is not any different.

High school teacher Wycliffe Omondi told the Nation on phone from Migori that government funding for textbooks rarely meets students' needs.

Mr Omondi, who teaches biology and agriculture, said whereas the ratio of students to books in his biology class is 3:1, for agriculture it is worse, at 6:1. Ideally, he said, the ratio should be 1:1. In other schools, he revealed, it was as terrible as 10:1.

Limited access to books affects students in various ways. Chiefly, they rarely have the opportunity to read ahead and assignments that require references to textbooks are delayed, affecting performance.

"There are some special books for secondary school students which are left to parents to purchase since they are not provided for by the government but the heavy taxes on the textbooks makes it prohibitive," said Mr Maiyo.

Mr Waweru reckons that since taxes on books were introduced in 2013, performance of pupils in public schools has consistently declined while that of their private school counterparts maintained a steady upward trend.

BUSY PERIOD

Ms Jane Kiarie, proprietor of Robbin Bookshop on Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi, said the beginning of the year is usually a busy period for her and her shop attendants. This time she expects it to be even busier since a directive of Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i requires students to report to school at the same time -- including Form Ones.

Despite this, however, not many are shopping for books.

"There are parents who normally come in early for books -- they come in late December," said Ms Kiarie. "This time, I can tell you that that number has reduced. It is not like last year.

"I doubt if things will change much with respect to sale volumes."

Her worry is that books are too expensive, locking out most parents, many of whom have more than one child either in primary school or a private high school.

The high costs are mainly a result of the 16 per cent VAT on books in addition to increased production costs, forcing textbook prices to rise by 24 per cent.

"There are Standard Two books that go for Sh900," said Ms Kiarie. "With Sh2,000, a parent can expect to get only three books or, if they are lucky, four for a Standard One pupil. "Even the Bible is taxed."

MORE THAN 20 BOOKS

A parent preparing to take their child to Standard One should put aside at least Sh8,000 for books only, said Ms Kiarie.

A parent whom we met at the bookshop produced a list of more than 20 books, which cost more than Sh10,000, for a child at Makini School.

"I will have to prioritise ... buy the more significant books, like mathematics textbooks, first," he said. "The rest I will buy later, bit by bit. Say, in February."

Alternatively, most parents have resorted to exchanging second-hand books with book vendors.

One parent told the Nation: "When a child moves to the next class, we simply go to Eastleigh in Nairobi with the books the child had been using and exchange them for second-hand ones for the next class at a small fee."

No one captured the ignominy of the VAT on books better than author and critic David Maillu.

"I had to consider the fact that the government requires that bookshops also add VAT on each books sold. In other words, the first VAT to the book was done by the printer. The second VAT is put on by the bookseller -- hence double VAT," Mr Maillu wrote in a Daily Nation article, High taxes on paper and VAT have made books luxury items, in January 2016.

Education analysts have further questioned the government's move to impose taxes on textbooks, arguing that through Free Primary Education programme -- which makes the government the single biggest purchaser of textbooks -- meant the government was practically taxing itself.

"This is not a well-thought out way of collecting revenue; if anything, it only serves to curtail the attainment of knowledge and thus education," said Mr Joseph Ngunjiri, a commentator on education matters.