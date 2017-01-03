Rwanda: Masudi Credits Players as Rayon Enter 2017 in Pole Position

Djuma Masudi has praised his Rayon Sports players for what he described as an 'enduring support' that they have showed him as the club enters 2017 with an unbeaten record and sitting at the top of league table standing.

The Burundian tactician made the remarks on Friday after his side secured a crucial 3-1 away win over Kirehe FC courtesy of goals from Burundian duo Pierro Kwizera and Shassir Nahimana while Eric Irambona scored the other goal. Ismy Kagabo grabbed consolation goal for Kirehe.

Nahimana took his tally for the season to 10 in 11 matches while last season's Player of the Year, Kwizera netted his sixth of the campaign.

Masudi joined Rayon Sports in December 2015 as assistant coach to Belgian coach Ivan Minneart, and was named an interim coach in February 2016 after Minneart ended his ties with the club to join Kenyan side AFC Leopards.

After guiding the club to the Peace Cup title and second place in the league, the former Rayon Sports striker and captain was rewarded with a three-year deal in August until 2020.

The soft-spoken Masudi noted that, "Teams tend to double their effort when playing against us, and we're getting used to that, I'm happy that we have ended the year on top and maintained our two-point lead."

"2016 has been a memorable year as far as my coaching career is concerned, since taking charge of this club; we have played well over 20 games and so far lost only twice. This is some record and it has only been possible because of the players, who have given everything in every game," he explained.

The ex-Burundi international went further, "I can only be grateful to them for the enduring support and love they have showed me, and I hope 2017 will be even better."

APR in pursuit

Defending champions APR FC stayed in second position, two points adrift of the leaders heading into the New Year as they managed a 2-0 win over Espoir FC in Rusizi. APR goals were scored by midfielder Djihad Bizimana in the 10th minute and Patrick Sibomana (34).

Espoir, whose unbeaten run was brought to an end, dropped to fifth spot with 20 points, a point behind fourth-placed Police FC, who lost 1-2 at home to SC Kiyovu at Kicukiro Stadium.

Coach Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali continued their revival in recent weeks jumping to fourth spot with 23 points following a 1-0 win over Etincelles FC at Kigali Regional Stadium. Etincelles dropped to ninth spot tied with SC Kiyovu on 15 points.

Musanze FC bagged a 2-1 win over Bugesera to move to 10th place with 14 points while Vincent Mashami's Bugesera FC finished the year in sixth place with 18 points.

Sunrise FC put aside their financial troubles that have seen them not pay their player and coaches for three months, to register a morale-boosting 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Gicumbi FC at Nyagatare ground.

Sunrise jumped to seventh place with 16 points while Gicumbi remain second from bottom with four points.

Pepiniere FC pull out of league

Pepiniere FC on Friday officially pulled out of the national league in protest over the decision by FERWAFA barring them from hosting matches at their home ground of Ruyenzi in Kamonyi District.

The club president Jean-Marie Munyankumburwa said, "We have officially withdrawn from the national league, we have already submitted a letter to FERWAFA to inform them of our decision and we have also released all the players and coaching staff immediately plus electing a new club committee."

Pepiniere won the second division last season after beating Kirehe FC in the final; nonetheless both teams were promoted to the first division for the first time in their history.

Jean-Baptiste Kayiranga's team have lost nine and drawn one and are bottom of the 16-team table standing with one point..

Friday

Mukura 1-0 Amagaju

Sunrise FC 2-0 Gicumbi FC

AS Kigali 1-0 Etincelles

Espoir 0-2 APR FC

Musanze 2-1 Bugesera

Police FC 1-2 SC Kiyovu

Kirehe FC 1-3 Rayon Sports