2 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape 2 Rio Yachtsmen Hope to Change the World

Two South Africans hope to make their participation in the Cape 2 Rio yacht race count for more than just boasting rights - they hope to save the planet.

On New Year's Day, adventurer Braam Malherbe and Clyde Barendse start the race, which spans from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro, and takes close to three months to complete.

"The purpose and significance behind the row is very important: we are developing an App called the DOT Challenge app," said Malherbe in a statement.

DOT stands for Do One Thing.

"We all need to 'pull together' and, if each one of us can just Do One Thing for the planet, we can ensure a sustainable future," Malherbe explains.

The rowers' goal is that five million people will have downloaded the app by the time they arrive in Rio.

"This can start a tipping point to save the planet."

The app can be downloaded at www.dotchallenge.org.

Source: News24

South Africa

