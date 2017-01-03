Liberia: Oxfam Manager Pleads for Support to Local Wash Groups

Outgoing Oxfam Advocacy Manager Jackie Okao has stressed the need for sustainable support to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in the country.

Madam Okao raised the concern on Wednesday, December 28 at a one day forum organized by United Youth for Peace, Education, Transparency and Development, where she was honored for her contribution to the WASH sector.

She said civil society organizations (CSOs) need to keep pushing WASH issues on all fronts across the country while encouraging stakeholders to keep the momentum by engaging national government on the issues.

She added that CSO actors have to always remind government and policymakers about their duties to the citizenry with respect to the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene services.

She used the occasion to admonish beneficiaries of WASH projects to take ownership of the facilities and to ensure that they are maintained and sustained.

Madam Okao described her stay in the country as rewarding because of some landmark achievements made in the sector through advocacy.

For his part, Timothy Kpeh, Executive Director of United Youth for Peace, Development Education and Transparency, commended Madam Okao for her numerous contributions to the WASH sector, specifically the WASH Governance Campaign, which led to the passage of a bill by the House of Representatives calling for the establishment of a WASH Commission.

According to Kpeh, Madam Okao was very instrumental in campaigns aimed at informing Liberians about how the WASH sector impacts them.