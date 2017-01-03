3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: AfriForum to Challenge Eskom's Right to Cut Power to Municipalities

AfriForum and its commercial interest group AfriBusiness will apply for an urgent interdict in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday to prevent Eskom from cutting electricity to five municipalities that have not paid their bills.

In a statement, the lobby group said it was not fair to cut power if the municipalities had not paid over the billions that residents and businesses had already paid for the services.

It believes there are other ways to go about recovering the money other than pulling the plug, and that the planned cut-offs are unconstitutional.

According to AfriForum, Eskom is planning to pull the plug on January 5.

It did not specify which municipalities are affected but said they are based in North West, the Northern Cape and Free State.

Tuesday's matter is due to start at 10:00.

Source: News24

