South Africa: Limpopo Taxi Driver Bust for Overloading to Appear in Court

A taxi driver caught with 31 passengers in his 15-seater vehicle - some of whom were undocumented migrants - is expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Limpopo transport department officials were stunned when they stopped the 15-seater Quantum on Monday and counted how many passengers were on board.

Departmental spokesperson Joshua Kwapa said the Zimbabwean driver was arrested by police for the traffic violation, and that the Department of Home Affairs was called in to detain the passengers who did not have the proper travel documents.

The driver faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, and for overloading a vehicle.

