South Africa: Zero Tolerance - 607 Suspects Arrested During the Past Week in the Mitchell's Plain Cluster

press release

During the past week police in the Mitchell's Plain Cluster have clamped down on criminals in their policing precincts. High density patrols and visibility, as well as "stop and search" operations targeting people and houses in areas identified as high crime generating areas, were the order of the day. Deployments were enhanced at all stations within the cluster with the newly-trained constables who were deployed in various areas. They were also working on beaches and in malls.

A total of 607 suspects were arrested during the past week for various crimes. A total of 235 suspects were arrested on cases relating to the possession of drugs and illegal dealing in drugs. These drugs include crystal meth also known as tik, heroin, mandrax and dagga. A Total of 125 houses were searched for drugs. The suspects subsequently appeared in different Magistrate's Courts in the respective areas on drug related charges.

Police also clamped down on illegal liquor outlets and arrested five suspects on liquor related charges. A total of 163.9 litres of liquor were confiscated. A total of 20 suspects were arrested for crimes against women and children.

Various shooting incidents were experienced and police in the Mitchell's Plain Cluster confiscated five firearms and ammunition and arrested five suspects for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The suspects subsequently appeared in the Magistrate's Court on charges relating to the illegal possession of firearms, possession of ammunition and tampering with a firearm.

A total of 75 suspects were also arrested on warrants of arrest on various crimes during tracing operations. More suspects also made their appearance in a Magistrate's Court after they were arrested on charges relating to assault, robbery, fraud, intimidation, drunk driving, and possession of suspected stolen property, housebreaking and theft, among others.

Police are also engaging with neighbourhood watch structures while patrolling in their respective areas. Street and court committees are actively involved in the continuous fight against crime

The Cluster Commander, Major General Gregory Goss, says police will continue clamping down on crime and the perpetrators thereof. Police will also maintain their zero tolerance approach in the combatting and investigation of crime. Strengthening the partnership between the community and the police is high on the agenda as it is contributing to the reduction of crime and the apprehension of its perpetrators. He furthermore thanked members under his command and the respective communities in his precinct for a job well done during the past week.

Anyone with information on crime can call the police at Crime Stop at 0860010111. All information will be treated as highly confidential.