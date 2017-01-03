3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 21 Injured in Another Mpumalanga Crash

Twenty-one people were injured, one critically, in a third serious crash in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a taxi and two bakkies crashed at around 16:30 on Roossenekal Road in Lydenberg.

Private and provincial emergency services worked alongside each other to treat those injured.

The critically injured patient was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Earlier, eight people were killed in two separate accidents in the province.

In one, five people were found dead in a car that had landed on its roof after two light motor vehicles and a truck crashed about 40km from Nelspruit.

In the other accident, a vehicle overturned around 12:30 on a stretch of the Schoemanskloof Road, killing two occupants. A third person died later when resuscitation efforts by paramedics were not successful.

Source: News24

South Africa

