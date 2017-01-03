30 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A 35-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition in Manenberg

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Today, Friday 30 December 2016 at 08:30, a 35 year old man was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Manenberg SAPS Crime Prevention members and the Nyanga Cluster Project Team are deployed within the Manenberg Precinct to combat gang activity, focussing on illegal firearms and drugs.

They received information regarding an illegal firearm at an address in Pecos Road, Manenberg. Members conducted a search of the premises and then did a thorough search of the back part of premises, including digging up part of an informal dwelling.

They found two firearms and ammunition with serial numbers still in place, which had not been reported stolen.

A 35 year old suspect (a known gang member) was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and will be appearing in court soon.

Anyone with information on crime in the Manenberg area is kindly requested to contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa

Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane (Pretoria) Mayor Solly… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.