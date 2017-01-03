South Africa: A 35-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition in Manenberg

press release

Today, Friday 30 December 2016 at 08:30, a 35 year old man was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Manenberg SAPS Crime Prevention members and the Nyanga Cluster Project Team are deployed within the Manenberg Precinct to combat gang activity, focussing on illegal firearms and drugs.

They received information regarding an illegal firearm at an address in Pecos Road, Manenberg. Members conducted a search of the premises and then did a thorough search of the back part of premises, including digging up part of an informal dwelling.

They found two firearms and ammunition with serial numbers still in place, which had not been reported stolen.

A 35 year old suspect (a known gang member) was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and will be appearing in court soon.

Anyone with information on crime in the Manenberg area is kindly requested to contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.