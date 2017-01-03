2 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Salva Kiir to Visit Sudan in Coming Days

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has received a verbal message from President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir Mayardit, dealing with the bilateral relations and and outstanding issues of mutual concern.

The message was conveyed to him by the visiting South Sudan Foreign Minister, Deng Alor, at the Guest House on Monday.

The Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in a press statement that the message of the President Kiir has dealt with the bilateral relations and implementation of agreements discussed by the two Presidents at Malabo Summit.

He indicated that the visit of the President Salva Kiir to Sudan in the coming days aims for completing the debate over such issues.

The Foreign Minister of South Sudan State said that his meeting with President Al-Bashir was an excellent one, announcing that visit of President of South Sudan to Khartoum comes to consolidate relations between the two countries and to disccuss the pending issues.

Alor said that he is visiting Sudan representing the government of his country in celebrations marking Sudan 61rst Independence Day Anniversary.

Alor pointed out that he also met with the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour and reached understandings.

Prof. Ghandour affirmed that he held talks with his South Sudan counterpart on issues of concern the two countries and regional and international issues of mutual concern, especially issues pertinent to East African countries.

