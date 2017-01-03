3 January 2017

South Africa: Gunmen Dressed As Cops Blow Open Safe in Butchery Near Cape Town International Airport

Six gunmen, four of them dressed as police officers, used explosives to blow open a safe at a wholesale butchery in the industrial park section of Cape Town International Airport on Monday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident happened around 02:50 at Airport Industria.

Four of the six gunmen were dressed in police uniforms.

"They used explosives to gain access to the safe and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash," Traut said.

News24 understands the gunmen made use a vehicle that looked like a police one, and had a registration number identical to actual police vehicle number plates.

Police were investigating the incident. No arrests had been made yet.

