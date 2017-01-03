2 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Press Secretary of Yemeni President Appreciates Sudan Support to Yemen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Press Secretary of the Yemeni President, Ahmed Abu-Salem, has expressed his appreciation and thanks to the government and people of Sudan for their great support to Yemen and the Yemenis.

This came in a message he directed to the Director of the Information Department at the Presidency of the Republic, Salman Gadim, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Sudan Independence Day.

Abu-Salem indicated that the two countries are linked to each other with firm historic ties, referring to great contributions of Sudan and its leader, Omer Al-Bashir, in supporting the legitimacy in Yemen.

Sudan

Salva Kiir to Visit Sudan in Coming Days

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has received a verbal message from President of South Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.