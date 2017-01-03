Sudan: Press Secretary of Yemeni President Appreciates Sudan Support to Yemen

Khartoum — The Press Secretary of the Yemeni President, Ahmed Abu-Salem, has expressed his appreciation and thanks to the government and people of Sudan for their great support to Yemen and the Yemenis.

This came in a message he directed to the Director of the Information Department at the Presidency of the Republic, Salman Gadim, on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Sudan Independence Day.

Abu-Salem indicated that the two countries are linked to each other with firm historic ties, referring to great contributions of Sudan and its leader, Omer Al-Bashir, in supporting the legitimacy in Yemen.