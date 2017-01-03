Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Congratulatory Cables From Heads of State On Independence Day Anniversary

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has received a verbal message from President of South Sudan… Read more »

He also received congratulatory cables on the Independence Day anniversary from the Director of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Ahmed Ould Tah, and the chairman of the Sudanese community in Egypt, Hussein Mohamed Osman.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has received congratulatory cables on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Sudan Independence Day from the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Saeed, the President of Egypt, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Prince Mohamed bin Nayef bin Abdul-Aziz, the Saudi Deputy Crown Prince, Second Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, and the President of the Swiss Confederation.

