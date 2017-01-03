30 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Plettenberg Bay Police Searching for Missing 74-Year-Old Man

The Plettenberg Bay police want to urge the public to come forward with any information that may assist with the search for a 74-year-old missing person, Dick De la Rey, from Heuwel Street, Wittedrift near Plettenberg Bay.

Information available indicates that he left his residence on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at about 18:00, driving a brown Volkswagen Beatle (1975 model) and never returned. He is ±1.8 meter tall and weighs ±75 kilograms. The missing person was dressed in a blue shirt and tracksuit pants at the time of his disappearance.

Preliminary investigation indicates that he was last in the vicinity of Uniondale or Haarlem.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person or his vehicle may contact the investigation officer, Captain Martin Theunissen at 044 501 1933 or 0798941597. All information will be dealt with confidentially.

