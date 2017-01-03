Mauritius: National Economy to Undergo Positive Boost in 2017, Says PM

press release

The national economy will undergo a positive boost in 2017 with various projects that will kick off in the building sector along with the Metro express and other projects identified under the Road Decongestion Programme and the construction of four Smart Cities.

This was the gist of the message to the Nation of the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, on the occasion of New Year 2017. He said that economic growth has increased from three percent in 2015 to 3, 6% in 2016. He expressed confidence that in the wake of the upcoming projects in 2017, the second economic miracle is well underway.

The creation of jobs with some 15 000 new jobs in the private sector, 6 000 in public sector along with the placement of 4 178 young under the Youth Employment Programme is a positive sign that the economy has known a positive growth in 2016, the Prime Minister pointed out.

He recalled that over the last two years some Rs 21 billion has been injected through the increase of pensions and salary compensations so as to alleviate the economic burden of many households. Around Rs 3 billion has been disbursed by Government following the report of the Pay Research Bureau.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth underscored that history will retain that it is under his Government that the Certificate of Primary Education has been abolished and new reforms have been brought about in the education sector.

As regards the fight against drug trafficking, the Prime Minister highlighted that appropriate actions will be taken after the Commission of Inquiry on Drug Trafficking submits its report.