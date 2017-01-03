30 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Provincial Operation Nets 291

The Operation Back to Basics: Safer Festive Season 2016/2017 is still in full swing in the province, and this became evident when suspect raiding operation conducted at all Clusters in the province resulted in arrest of 291 suspects.

The operation was conducted between Thursday, 29 and Friday, 30 December 2016. The suspects were arrested for offences such as rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, rape, house robbery, burglary and car-hijacking. The arrested suspects include six that were on wanted list for burglary and theft of motor vehicle while another one was nabbed for allegedly killing a retired police official in Lehurutshe. Upon arrest, the suspect was found in possession of unlicensed firearm.

Out of 291 suspects, 55 were arrested in Brits Cluster, 54 in Mahikeng Cluster, 54 in Klerksdorp Custer, 50 in Rustenburg Cluster, 39 in Vryburg Cluster, 30 in Pudimoe Cluster while nine nabbed in Zeerust Cluster.

The suspects are expected to appear in various courts in the province today, 30 December 2016 while others will appear on Tuesday, 03 January 2017 facing various charges.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended members for their commitment that led to the arrests. She said that as indicated at the beginning of the festive season, police will continue to work hard to arrest those who commit crime. She said further that those who commit crime thinking that the police are on holiday, will be shown no mercy as they (police) and other role players are fully operational.

