3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IPID Launches Probe After Limpopo Cops Allegedly Drag Man to His Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating allegations that two police officers killed a man by dragging him alongside a police van in Limpopo, spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

"We are investigating. We will comment in due time," he said.

Dlamini told News24 that IPID had received a preliminary report on the incident from the police, but he refused to divulge details.

"On the face, it looks like he was dragged, but we have to investigate the circumstances. We will interview witnesses and make an informed comment in due time."

The Sowetan reported that 25-year-old John Khubayi died from injuries sustained when he was dragged by two police officers in a speeding police van on New Year's Day.

According to the publication, Khubayi's sister and several others in the community witnessed a police officer holding his hands as the van sped off.

He died on arrival at a hospital, the Sowetan reported.

In November 2011, eight policemen were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of taxi driver Mido Macia.

Macia's murder received international attention when video footage of what had happened to him surfaced.

The taxi driver died in a police cell hours after being handcuffed to a police van and dragged through the streets of Daveyton.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane (Pretoria) Mayor Solly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.