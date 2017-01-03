30 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Caught and Two Illegal Firearms Conficated in Crossroads, Nyanga

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two illegal firearms were confiscated last night (Thursday, 2016-12-29) from suspects who allegedly broke into a house in Sonwabile Drive in Crossroads. The owner of the house was asleep when at about 01:00 he heard footsteps inside the kitchen and when he went to check he saw an unknown armed man whom he fought with. When the owner of the house overpowered the suspect the culprit called for help and three other suspects appeared.

One suspect fired shots aiming at the owner but he shot his accomplice who died on the scene. Two other suspects were also shot during the struggle and one was unharmed. Two are detained in Nyanga and one is under police guard in hospital.

Two firearms were confiscated. One belonged to the suspect who was mistakenly shot by his friend and a second one apparently fell from another suspect. These firearms will be sent for ballistics tests.

The trio is expected to appear in Athlone Magistrates' Court next week Tuesday, 03 January 2017, facing charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of illegal firearms.

The Station Commander of Nyanga, Brig Ncata said he was grateful about the arrests and confiscations of these illegal firearms because people's lives and their property have been saved.

South Africa

Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane (Pretoria) Mayor Solly… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.