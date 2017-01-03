South Africa: Two Suspects Caught and Two Illegal Firearms Conficated in Crossroads, Nyanga

press release

Two illegal firearms were confiscated last night (Thursday, 2016-12-29) from suspects who allegedly broke into a house in Sonwabile Drive in Crossroads. The owner of the house was asleep when at about 01:00 he heard footsteps inside the kitchen and when he went to check he saw an unknown armed man whom he fought with. When the owner of the house overpowered the suspect the culprit called for help and three other suspects appeared.

One suspect fired shots aiming at the owner but he shot his accomplice who died on the scene. Two other suspects were also shot during the struggle and one was unharmed. Two are detained in Nyanga and one is under police guard in hospital.

Two firearms were confiscated. One belonged to the suspect who was mistakenly shot by his friend and a second one apparently fell from another suspect. These firearms will be sent for ballistics tests.

The trio is expected to appear in Athlone Magistrates' Court next week Tuesday, 03 January 2017, facing charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of illegal firearms.

The Station Commander of Nyanga, Brig Ncata said he was grateful about the arrests and confiscations of these illegal firearms because people's lives and their property have been saved.