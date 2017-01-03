3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Motorist Nabbed Doing 224km/h

Tagged:

Related Topics

A KwaZulu-Natal man is expected to expect to appear at the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning after he was nabbed driving at 224km/h on Monday.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the 24-year-old motorist from the Bluff in Durban was allegedly travelling at that speed on the N2 south in a Golf 6 GTi.

Zwane said the man was detained briefly by Scottburgh police before being released on R5 000 bail.

"Excessive speed and reckless and negligent driving are major factors behind the high number of road deaths in South Africa," said Zwane.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation called for a very heavy sentence to be handed down to speedster, including the cancellation of his driver's licence.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ruling Party ANC Slams Mayor's Taiwan Visit

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday slammed a recent visit by Tshwane (Pretoria) Mayor Solly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.