South Africa: PAC's Kenny Motsamai May Soon Be Granted Full Parole - Correctional Services

The Pan Africanist Congress's Kenny Motsamai may soon be granted full parole when the parole board meets before the end of January, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 on Tueday.

The PAC veteran has been behind bars for 27 years, after he was convicted in 1989 of killing a white traffic officer.

"He was on day-to-day parole, which lapses after six months. When it lapses, the parole board will determine if he is fit for parole. We can't confirm if he will be released yet until the board makes a decision... An outcome has to be made before the expiry date, which is this month," Nxumalo said.

In February 2016, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled against Motsamai's application for an unconditional release.

Motsamai previously reportedly refused to be released on parole, stating that the conditions were unfair.

He lodged an urgent application to force the Department of Correctional Services to release him unconditionally.

