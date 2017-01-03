South Africa: North West Tourism On DJ Nation Event

press release

Local business in and around Taung has experiened serious business gains, following thousands of music patrons that have descended to the annual DJ Nation music festival in the area. Hotels and Guest houses have been reported to have been fully booked and street vendors have made a kill thought selling of food, and many other products they have been selling.

Many venders are now counting serious profits and most have expressed delight at the way business is booming at this time of the year due to the annual music festival. James Mosiane (Not his real name) has been selling food for the past three days of festivities and has recorded over three hundred percent profit. He says his family will enjoy the remaining festive days, and will be able to prepare for schools fees and resolve other outstanding debts facing him.

"I make a living out of selling food and other products in the area. I haven't been working for the past fifteen years, and through the hard work that I have been putting to survive I managed. The music festival is a cheery on to for me. It has come as a great booster for me. I thank DJ Nation and the Villages Townships and Small Dorpies concept. We are now seeing real results of the hard work behind it" said Mosiane. Mosiane's delight was shared by other venders who have also reported to have made a killing from their sales.

Meanwhile the Move came as music in the Tourism industry. The Department of Tourism in the North West hailed the gesture and further affirmed its support for the DJ Nation event, which has became an annual pilgrimage in the North West. According to the Department the event is in-line with its events strategy and the provincial objective of boosting the economy of in the Villages, Townships, and Small Dorpies.

While all the festivities continued accommodation around Taung and neighboring areas such as Vryburg, Hartswater and Jankemp Dorp were all fully booked. The numbers boosted the local economy as locals also benefited greatly from accommodation, hospitality, and many other things that were sold during those three days.

According to Tourism MEC in the North West Desbo Mohono, the events of such magnitude are significant to the business of her department. "Such events make the department to realize its mandate of making sure that the North West becomes a preferred tourist destination. We had people from all over the country and from our neighboring Botswana. We had DJ's with renowned international status and we managed to put crowed to this village, this is a significant moment to us a department. We are expecting over 30 000 to attend the main event today. We are pleased as a department," said the elated Mohono.

From all the business people, especially the guesthouse owners that we managed to talk to, they all confirmed to have managed to make serious income and that the event is good for their business.

Issued by: North West Tourism