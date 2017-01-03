South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Recovered At Road Block in Mitchell's Plain

When the vehicle was tested it was discovered to have been stolen in Somerset West. The two suspects, aged 31 and 26, from Samora Machel were arrested and face charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. They are due to appear in court soon on the said charges. The case is being investigated by the Vehicle Crime Identification Section (VIS).

On Thursday (2016-12-29) at about 13:50 Mitchell's Plain SAPS, in partnership with Traffic Services held a joint vehicle check point at the corners of Eisleben and Baden Powell Roads, Rocklands, Mitchell's Plain. Officers spotted and stopped a white Toyota Corolla with registration CEY 63671, with two female occupants.

